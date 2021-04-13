Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.