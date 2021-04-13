ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,561. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,474 shares of company stock worth $2,131,942 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $12,930,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ALX Oncology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.