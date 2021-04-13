Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $532.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 100,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the period.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

