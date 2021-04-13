Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.65. Amarin shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 128,057 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -105.98 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 226,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

