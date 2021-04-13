Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,038.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,181.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

