Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,038.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,181.94.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
