Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,038.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,118.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3,181.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.