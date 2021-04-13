Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,038.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,181.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

