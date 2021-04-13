Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 707,437,483 coins and its circulating supply is 173,991,735 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

