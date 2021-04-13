Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider David L. Kemmerly Sells 500 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David L. Kemmerly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00.

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, reaching $280.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,782. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.16.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

