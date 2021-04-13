AMEPAY (AME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $656,208.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and $656,208.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00261725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.02 or 0.00668173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.93 or 0.99908541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.22 or 0.00914901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

