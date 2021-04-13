Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,639 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 316.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $21,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

