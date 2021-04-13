Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. Ameren has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

