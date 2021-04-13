Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Ameresco stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,576,589.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 32,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,873,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900,558 shares of company stock valued at $44,430,099. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

