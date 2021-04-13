Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 537,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,558 shares of company stock valued at $44,430,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ameresco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

