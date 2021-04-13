American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,100,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.