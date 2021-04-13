American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 4.8%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.80. 406,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,100,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,272 shares of the airline’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,075 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

