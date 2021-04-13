American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.66.

In other American Cannabis news, major shareholder Corey James Ariel Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $132,500.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

