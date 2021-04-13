American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $32,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

