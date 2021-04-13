American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $120.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

