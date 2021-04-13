American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 1,029,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,360,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,921,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. American Green has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

