American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 1,029,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 17,360,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,921,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. American Green has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
American Green Company Profile
Read More: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.