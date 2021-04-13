American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.51

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 6633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.