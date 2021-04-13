American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of American International Group worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

