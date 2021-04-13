American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,160,090. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

