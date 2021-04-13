American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,160,090. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About American Premium Water
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.