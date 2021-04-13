American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 48,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,991. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

