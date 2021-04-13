American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 48,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,991. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

