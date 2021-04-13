Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $207,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

