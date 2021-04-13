Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.