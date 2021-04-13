Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,411. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.