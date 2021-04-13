Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.95

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $7.29. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 55,542 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $130.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.