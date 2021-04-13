Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 146.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,765 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,077 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter.

SWAN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

