Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.51% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,719,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,987,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

