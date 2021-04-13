Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

