Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $12.54. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 268,119 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

