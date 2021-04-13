Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,875 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Trimble worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Trimble by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $184,236,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Trimble by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

