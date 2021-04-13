Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,240 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Owens Corning worth $38,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.