Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $36,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

