Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $38,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $15,563,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 33.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,593.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,533.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,544.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9,959.69 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $517.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.