Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 154,554 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,554 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Oshkosh worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $123.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.11.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

