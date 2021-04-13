Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,534 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Credicorp worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of BAP opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

