Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 357,929 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,929 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of BCE worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

