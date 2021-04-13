Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $34,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

