Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,476 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Apollo Global Management worth $32,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

