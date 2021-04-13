Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $39,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,619,000 after buying an additional 194,926 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

NYSE:AU opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.4805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AU. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.