Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $31.32 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,659 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of UDR worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $21,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,922,400 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

