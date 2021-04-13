Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $32.21 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,606 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $32,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 117,949 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

