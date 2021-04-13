Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $33.01 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,674 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

