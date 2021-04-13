Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $35.01 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,802 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $35,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

