Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $35.80 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $246.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

