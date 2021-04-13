Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $36.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $36,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,653 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU stock opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

