Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $40.24 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,202 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Pan American Silver worth $40,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

