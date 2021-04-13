Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $40.46 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 714,090 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of FirstEnergy worth $40,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

